Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life a ‘living hell’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The father of a 6-year-old killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has testified that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones made his life a “living hell” by pushing claims the murders were a hoax.

Neil Heslin testified Tuesday that he fears for his life because of Jones’ claims. Heslin and Scarlett Lewis are the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis.

They’re seeking at least $150 million in the case against Jones.

The conspiracy theorist was not in court when Heslin began testifying, but is expected to testify himself later in the day. The 2012 attack killed 20 first-graders and six staffers at the Connecticut school.

