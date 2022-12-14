Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns

sandy hook anniversary

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden says the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Twenty students and six educators died in the massacre at the Newtown, Connecticut, school which shocked the nation.

Biden was using the anniversary to renew his call for a ban on assault-style weapons like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting, as well as high-capacity magazines.

There were no official remembrances Wednesday in Newtown, in keeping with the town’s tradition of quiet reflection.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/14/2022 10:55:31 AM (GMT -6:00)