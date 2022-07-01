Same-sex couples updating legal status after abortion ruling

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The Supreme Court’s decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion is causing anxiety for people in same-sex marriages, particularly those with children.

The decision last week overturning Roe v. Wade didn’t directly affect the 2015 ruling that paved the way for gay marriage.

But lawyers say now they’re getting questions from same-sex couples worried about the legal status of their marriages and keeping their children.

Alabama lawyer Sydney Duncan has received dozens of emails and calls in just a few days.

Justice Clarence Thomas has called on colleagues to reconsider cases that allowed same-sex marriage, gay sex and contraception.

