Salvation Army gives toys to families in need

In the season of giving, the Salvation Army staff decided to make a difference in the West Alabama Community by helping families who are in crisis this holiday season.

Thursday morning at Tuscaloosa’s University Mall, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program provided families in need with gifts, clothing, essential items, and food to more than 500 children.

Salvation Army administrator Bethany Delaney said their main reasoning for this service is to keep the magic of Christmas alive for children and others who would not have anything under the Christmas tree.

“The last family that came through, she missed her appointment because she had an emergency as we were calling them. She showed and she was just in tears because she didn’t have anything for Christmas. Someone provided their family with a bed and we were able to give her a Christmas tree. They didn’t have a tree this year, and so she just knew that this saved her family’s Christmas. And those are the moments that make you say it’s all worth it and we could be here for her,” said Delaney.

Delaney said the Salvation Army provides services year round and accepts donations digitally or by dropping donations off to the Tuscaloosa location at 2902 Greensboro Avenue.

–LS__