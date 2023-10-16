Sacks a huge concern for Alabama football heading into Tennessee game

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The Alabama offensive line has given up 31 sacks this season which is close to the highest total in all of college football. Colorado, which has given up the most sacks, only gave up four more than Alabama.

Part of the issue is the inexperience on the line, especially on the left side. True freshman Kadyn Proctor starts at left tackle, and sophomore Tyler Booker starts next to him at left guard. Some coaches might consider moving a more experienced guy like right tackle J.C. Latham to protect the quarterback’s blind side, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a different approach.

“You always hope if you move the right tackle to left tackle that would make everything better, but the question you also have to ask yourself is would that make us any better at right tackle or do you just try to attack the solution of trying to get the left tackle to play to the standard that you need him to play without making multiple changes in the offensive line,” Saban said. “Nobody really knows the answer to that, but we’ve made a commitment to try to keep some stability with the guys where they’re playing and get the guys to play left tackle better.”

Saban believes many of the sacks have come on mental errors rather than being beat physically. The good part is those issues are fixable. Players just have to pay more attention to the little details.

Alabama faces a huge challenge on Saturday as Tennessee comes to town and ranks third in the nation for sacks (24). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on CBS.