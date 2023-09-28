Saban updates the status of injured players ahead of game at MSU

Alabama offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt (71) makes a block during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023.

By WVUA Sports Reporter Riley Theis

Alabama could be without two of their starters for their first road conference game of the season against Mississippi State.

Nick Saban updated the status of Deontae Lawson and Terrence Ferguson II stating that both players didn’t practice on Wednesday and calling their status “very questionable”.

Lawson suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Alabama win over Ole Miss. Ferguson was also injured against the Rebels, after coming in to replace injured right guard Darrian Dalcourt.

Saban left open the possibilities that one of the lineman who is in the roatation at left tackle, Kadyn Proctor or Elijah Pritchett, could fill in at a different spot against MSU.

“With other injuries in the offensive line, we’re moving guys around” Saban said. “We make evaluations on Thursday and Friday as of how we are going to play guys in the game.”

The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 p.m.