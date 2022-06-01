Saban seeks end to feud with A&M’s Jimbo Fisher

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama head coach Nick Saban tried to put an end to his “feud” with Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher Tuesday at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Florida.

Two weeks after alleging that A&M was buying players with name, image and likeness deals, Saban told reporters that he never accused anyone of wrongdoing and that he has “no problem” with Jimbo.

Saban tried to move on from the subject and emphasized that their needs to be regulations.

“I didn’t say anybody did anything wrong, OK, and I’ve said everything I’m gonna say about this. I should have never mentioned any individual institutions, and I said that before.” Saban said. “But some kind of uniform name, image and likeness standard that supports some kind of equitable, national competition I think is really, really important in college athletics and college football.”

Jimbo called Saban a “narcissist” and said that when Saban called, he didn’t pick up. Jimbo went on to say their relationship is “done.”

Jimbo, was Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU from 2000 to 2004.

In October, Saban lost to one of his former assistants for the first time when Jimbo led A&M to a 41-38 win over Alabama in College Station. Alabama will look for revenge on Oct. 8 when they play the Aggies in Tuscaloosa.