Saban responds to impact of “external noise”

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban giving instructions during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023.

By WVUA Sports Reporter Riley Theis

Following a loss from the Texas Longhorns, Alabama has been the target to a lot of social media criticism from fans and former players.

Nick Saban has a well-known habit of ignoring the outside noise. That was his response when he was asked about some of the criticism that Alabama has received over the last five days.

“I don’t really know what the noise is,” Saban said. “I haven’t listened to one talk radio show, I have read one newspaper, I have been focusing one hundred percent of my time on the next team we play, the last team we played and what we need to do to fix that, and I think that all the players would be better served and everyone in the organization would be better served if they all did that.”

Saban stressed that the players are just as hard on themselves personally as the people who have made some of the more critical comments. The difference is, the players are the ones who are going to be held accountable and have to commit to making a change.

“The focus that we have is trying to get everyone to play to their very best ability, everyone plays to a standard,” Saban said. “Everyone buy into not just talking about what standard is, but what do I actually have to do to accomplish that, play that, and prepare so that we can go play the games to that level.”

Alabama will travel to Tampa to face South Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for September 16th at 2:30 P.M. and will be aired on ABC.