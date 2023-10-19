Saban offers injury updates ahead of Tennessee game

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban watches during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Monday, Oct 16, 2023.

Alabama could have two key starters back for Saturday’s showdown with Tennessee.

Defensive back Malachi Moore and tight end C.J. Dippre have practiced this week.

“I think if they continue to progress like they have, they have a good chance to play. But nobody can predict that right now,” said Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Moore (ankle injury) was held out of last weekend’s game against Arkansas. Dippre (lower body injury) played against the Razorbacks but left the game early.

Moore suffered a high ankle sprain in the second half of Alabama’s win at Texas A&M on Oct. 7. He was a second team All-SEC Preseason selection by the conference coaches. Moore has 29 tackles and one interception this season.

Coach Saban also offered an update on offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson. He has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

“He’s doing better,” Saban said. “He’s practicing every week. I think he’s getting better every week.

“I think he’s getting pretty close to getting him to where we need him to be.”

Nick Saban addressing the media ahead of the Tennessee game.

“It all comes back to fundamental execution, when everyone excutes, is when you have successful plays”@garyharris_wvua @WVUA23Sports pic.twitter.com/1FXnZlvZ9m — Riley Theis (@onairwithriley) October 18, 2023

No. 11 Alabama hosts No. 15 Tennessee on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kick off is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.