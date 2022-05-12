Saban, Oats play in Regions Pro-Am

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The Regions pro-am is a haven for coaches, sports figures and celebrities, and they showed out in large numbers at the Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The tournament featured Charles Barkley, Kirby Smart, Bo Jackson, Riley Green, Nate Oats and of course, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban.

Nobody attracts a crowd quite like Saban, and he remained the biggest celebrity in the the field and prior to teeing off coach Saban held a Q&A session.

Saban commented on Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield comments, that insinuated Alabama had tampered and reached out to wide receiver Tyler Harrell prior to him entering the portal.

“We don’t tamper with anybody, so I don’t know of anybody that tampered with him, I don’t really know that anybody’s ever tampered with our players,” Saban said. “You know, I don’t really know that anybody’s ever tampered with our players, I’m not making any accusations against anybody that’s done anything to our players and I don’t have any knowledge of anybody that’s done anything with anybody else’s players.”

Alabama mens head basketball coach Nate Oats spoke to the media as well.

Oats said he’d like to fill the two remaining scholarships and with plenty of guards on the team, Oats would like to add some size to the team.

“We wanna get a big, if we get a big wing that can make shots, that’s ideal. We’d like to add some shooting and then maybe just the best available,” said Oats. “I don’t feel like we really need any more guards, but bigger wings that can kind of play multiple positions.”