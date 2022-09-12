Saban is proud of the victory, but wants better execution

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban talk with Steve Sarkisian prior to the game against Texas at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX on Saturday, Sep 10, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Sports Student Reporter Jeremy Bryant

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team is turning the page to their next opponent, but not without making sure they remember the lumps and bruises they took in the slim 20-19 victory against the Texas Longhorns that came down to the final seconds.

The Tide traveled to Austin, Texas, this past week to take on one of their former assistants and Texas Longhorn’s head coach Steve Sarkisian in a non-conference game. The Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle in their first head-to-head contest since 2010. The Tide struggled on both sides of the ball with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young having to save the day with a late game drive to set up Will Reichard for the game-winning field goal.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban took the podium Monday to address the media on what he feels what went wrong and what his team has to perform better on as the season progresses. He pointed out that his players have to do a better job of preparing for for every opponent because it’s a lesson to be learned when a team can take the physical victory, but not grasp the moral win because, “sometimes even when you win, you lose” said Coach Saban. He explained that execution on all phases will be emphasized going forward.

The Longhorns secondary seemed to be a problem for the Tide’s young, wide receiver core. Saban expounded on how he was not surprised by anything that Sarkisian’s squad threw at them.

“They did exactly what we expected them to do. They played the coverages we expected to play, and I don’t think we took advantage of that. It starts with me and us as coaches executing as well as we need to,” said Saban about how well the Longhorns’ defensive backs performed.

Senior safety DeMarcco Hellams also took to the podium. He talked about how he felt that the Tide became complacent in the game and that they have to take every opponent as seriously they can to be better prepared for similar situations. Hellams was one of the bright spots on the defense leading the team with 10 total tackles.

Jahmyr Gibbs scored the lone touchdown for the Tide, but took the time to relay the message that the team always makes it an emphasis to ready themselves for dire situations like the hole they dug out of for the team’s last offensive drive to win the game.

“We don’t like to lose, so we practice the two-minute drill so we’re pretty prepared for that,” said Gibbs.

The Tide will turn their attention to Saturday’s contest to take on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks as the now No. 2-ranked team in the country, with Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot in the AP poll rankings.