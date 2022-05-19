Saban, Fisher fire nasty shots over NIL

Alabama vs Georgia

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban

Photo by Jeff Hanson

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has called out Texas A&M, saying that the program purchased its top ranked signing class Wednesday night at a promotional event for the World Games in Birmingham.

“I mean, we were second in recruiting last year,” Saban said. “A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team- made a deal for name, image, likeness. We didn’t buy one player, all right? But I don’t know if we’re gonna be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it. It’s tough.”

Alabama finished second in recruiting rankings just behind the Aggies in the 2022 recruiting rankings according to 247 sports.com.

However, Saban isn’t the only coach to call out the Aggies. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin made a remark back in February saying, “Texas A&M was going to incur a luxury tax in how much they paid for their signing class.”

Following Saban’s statements, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher called for an impromptu news conference Thursday morning less than 24 hours after Saban’s remarks.

Jimbo said the allegations made by Saban were “despicable.” Jimbo also called Saban a “narcissist” while he implied Saban has cheated, and has been doing it for decades.

“Some people think they’re God,” said Jimbo. “Go dig into how God did His deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be this czar of football. Go dig into his past or anybody who’s ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out what he does and how he does it.”

This is the second time this year Jimbo has defended his program after signing one the highest rated recruiting classes in the history of rankings.