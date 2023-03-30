Saban Center partnering with local companies to make dream a reality

The Saban Center is bringing in some help ahead of its construction phase, the future STEM hub announced today.

New partners include the Alabama Power Foundation, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Parker Towing and the University of Alabama.

“Saban Center’s mission of revolutionizing STEM and performing arts programs for children across the state would not be possible without the terrific partners we have added today,” said Terry Saban in a statement. “Thanks to their generosity, we are another massive step forward toward realizing our goal.”

This announcement comes on the heels of a partnership announcement with the Alabama State Department of Education to create a STEM hub for children and educators.

“Success is never an accident and it rarely happens in isolation,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said in a statement. “This transformational project for the future of our state would not be possible without the commitment of a hardworking team and a community of very supportive partners.”

The Saban Center is still in the design stages and will be located near the corner of Jack Warner Parkway and Greensboro Avenue, across the street from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

