Saban at SEC Media Days: ‘No issues with Jimbo’

By WVUA 23’s Stu McCann

Tuesday morning Alabama Football took the stage at the SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

For college football fans who were expecting verbal fireworks, like we’ve seen recently from Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher, sorry to say there weren’t.

The Crimson Tide had nothing but “nice” things to say about his counterpart from College Station.

“I have no issues or problems with Jimbo,” Saban said. “He’s done a great job with A&M and did a great job for us.”

“We note it, we dont have to speak on it much,” said Junior edge rusher Will Anderson. “When the game gets on, we’ll address it then.”

“We can handle our business on the field,” said Senior safety Jordan Battle.

It may be the past, but the truth is it’s a non-story until October 8, when Jimbo and the Aggies take a trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium.