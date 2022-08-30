Saban, Anderson, Young speak to media ahead of Utah State

By: WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Sam Holley

Alabama Football is wrapping up fall camp heading into Saturday’s first game.

On Monday, head coach Nick Saban, junior quarterback Bryce Young, and junior outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr spoke to the media. Saban talked about Alabama’s opponent on Saturday, Utah State, and relayed the message that he’s been instilling in his team.

“They had a game. Obviously you know that they beat Connecticut last week, 31-20,” Saban said. “Got off to a little bit of a slow start but then played really well as the game progressed. This is really kind of about us and how we prepare to play and what we need to do against a really good opponent. So that’s going to be the emphasis all week long for us.”

Utah State finished last season 11-3 and capped off its season with a 24-13 victory over Oregon State. The Aggies opened the 2022 season against Connecticut and overcame a 14-point first quarter deficit for its first win of the season.

Offensively, Bryce spoke about Kobe Prentice and what he’s seen from him so far.

“Yeah he’s had great energy since the moment he stepped foot here on campus,” Young said. “He’s someone that wants to work, wants to get after it, always wants to be coached. He’s just worked hard. He’s been able to make plays for us in practices and scrimmages and he’s obviously worked his way up the depth chart and really I think it’s just that willingness to work. He comes in everyday with a super great attitude, great mindset, he’s always energetic. He’s easy for everyone to work with and bounce off of. So just his willingness to work and obviously the talent and athleticism he brings to the field.”

On defense, Will spoke about the cornerback competition and what he’s seen from that position group.

“You know all those guys have been doing a really great job,” Anderson said. “I’m not a coach to sit up here and say who will start and who will play but all those guys have been doing a really great job of coming in and working and trying to learn the playbook and you know competing and they’ve been doing a really good job so I’m proud of those guys.”

Alabama lost both of its starting corners last season, Joshua Jobe and Jayln Armour-Davis. Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid Mckinstry, Eli Ricks, and Khyree Jackson are all competing for a starting spot.

Alabama is five days from kickoff and is hosting Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.