Russian strikes hit Ukraine, most of Kyiv without water

The Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – A massive barrage of Russian strikes has hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities in Ukraine.

The attacks on Monday morning knocked out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 80% of consumers in the city were left without water supplies and that local authorities are working on restoring the supplies as soon as possible.

The attacks occurred just before the Czech prime minister and many top members of his government arrived in Kyiv in the latest show of support from European leaders for Ukraine.

10/31/2022 8:50:43 AM (GMT -5:00)