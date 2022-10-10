Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes

russia attack on ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Russia has unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities.

The attack Monday smashed civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings.

The attack in the capital brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions there.

Police said at least 10 people were killed and around 60 wounded in the attacks across Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were in retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions.

It was a reference to Ukraine’s attempts to repel Moscow’s invasion forces and cripple their supply lines.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/10/2022 7:08:30 AM (GMT -5:00)