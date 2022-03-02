Russia, Belarus banned from The World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will no longer be able to compete in the World Games happening in Birmingham this summer over their involvement in the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia planned to send 69 athletes for 27 events, while Belarus had 52 athletes who qualified to compete in 11 events.

The World Games board of directors made this decision after the International Olympic Committee made a similar recommendation.