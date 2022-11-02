Rural Alabamians getting improvements in health care with federal grant
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $7.3 million in grants to improve health care facilities across rural parts of Alabama.
USDA Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon made the announcement Tuesday, saying the grants will benefit nearly 200,000 rural residents in 10 Alabama counties.
“For those who are living in rural Alabama, access to healthcare is a very important issue,” Gordon said in a statement. “For some families, being able to access modern healthcare facilities can factor in the family’s decision to locate to or stay in a rural community. The investments announced here today will help to ensure these health care providers can continue to serve those communities that they proudly call home.”
The money from the USDA will help build, renovate and equip facilities including hospitals and rural health clinics and is coming as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
In West Alabama, areas benefitting from the grants include:
- In Marengo County, the Tombigbee Healthcare Authority will use a $910,000 grant to replace the Whitfield Regional Hospital’s boiler system after the current system failed. This investment will benefit 21,027 rural residents of Marengo County and surrounding areas
- In Sumter County, the City of York Healthcare Authority DBA Hill Hospital of York will use a $114,000 grant to increase capacity for COVID-19 and other contagious illness vaccine distribution by purchasing a vehicle to transport clinical staff and a utility truck to transport equipment to a vaccination site. This investment will benefit 13,763 rural residents of Sumter County.
- In Marion County, Marion Medical Center, Inc. will use a $437,500 grant to provide a specialized area within the hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This investment will benefit 6,885 rural residents of Marion County.
- In Marion County, the Healthcare Authority of Winfield will use a $1 million grant to renovate 10 rooms at the Northwest Regional Medical Center, which is part of The Healthcare Authority of Winfield. This investment will benefit 10,978 rural residents of Marion County.