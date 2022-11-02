Rural Alabamians getting improvements in health care with federal grant

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $7.3 million in grants to improve health care facilities across rural parts of Alabama.

USDA Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon made the announcement Tuesday, saying the grants will benefit nearly 200,000 rural residents in 10 Alabama counties.

“For those who are living in rural Alabama, access to healthcare is a very important issue,” Gordon said in a statement. “For some families, being able to access modern healthcare facilities can factor in the family’s decision to locate to or stay in a rural community. The investments announced here today will help to ensure these health care providers can continue to serve those communities that they proudly call home.”

The money from the USDA will help build, renovate and equip facilities including hospitals and rural health clinics and is coming as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

In West Alabama, areas benefitting from the grants include: