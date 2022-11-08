Run raises money for scholarships and restoration of historic district

The Tuscaloosa Cameo Guild held its annual Heritage 5K run/walk Sunday, Nov. 6. The race started at the Jemison-Van Graaff Mansion and went through downtown Tuscaloosa winding through Tuscaloosa’s historic districts.

The goals for this year’s Heritage 5K are to raise funds for the Tuscaloosa Cameo Guild Scholarship Program, raise funds for Historic Tuscaloosa for one of the restoration projects, and to supply a fun, safe and historical setting for a 5K run.

Historic Tuscaloosa Executive Director Will Hawkins said his group is happy to be a benefactor of the race.

“It’s one of the fundraisers they do for Historic Tuscaloosa,” Hawkins said. “They host two fundraising events for us: this 5K fun run and also a springtime Easter egg hunt. It raises a few thousand dollars each year. The money goes towards one of the projects to maintain one of our five historic buildings.”

Along with the annual fun run, members of the Tuscaloosa Cameo Guild volunteer 1,200 hours of community service.