Route for fallen officer Garrett Crumby’s procession Monday
Officer Crumby was killed in the line of duty March 28 as, police say, he and a fellow officer responded to a shooting call at 4:45 p.m. and found a woman shot at the location of the crime. The Huntsville Police Department said the officers were shot by someone at the scene. Both officers were taken to a Huntsville hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was captured just before 6:30 p.m. and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall identified the fallen officer as Garrett Crumby, a three-year veteran of HPD and an eight-year veteran of the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Crumby and fellow Officer Albert Morin were responding to an emergency domestic violence call for service when, police say, they were ambushed by an armed suspect. The suspect had already shot and injured a woman who was present on the scene.
Crumby graduated from Hillcrest High School in 2004. He was 36 years old.
Crumby grew up in Tuscaloosa and graduated from Hillcrest High School in 2004. He later landed a job with Tuscaloosa Police Department and served as an officer from 2013 to 2020 before leaving to join the Huntsville Police force.
Crumby’s funeral service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Mayfair Church of Christ in Huntsville. Visitation will take place Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. The burial will be at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park following the service.