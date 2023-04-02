Route for fallen officer Garrett Crumby’s procession Monday

A large number of vehicles is expected to participate in the procession and some roads will temporarily close between I 20/59 and Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.

The procession is expected to arrive some time between 3 and 4 p.m. and will follow the route posted below. This may affect afternoon traffic for schools in the area.

Officers will be posted at these listed intersections, and will block traffic until the procession passes. Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service will park their ladder trucks and hang an American flag across the roadway near the intersection of Loop Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Officer Crumby proudly served the city of Tuscaloosa from November 2013 until August 2020. TPD said it is truly grateful for the outpouring of support shown by the Tuscaloosa community during this time, and are honored to lead the escort through the city he loved so dearly.

Temporary road closures, 4/3/23: I-20/59 @ Exit 79 on-ramp I-20/59 @ Exit 77 on-ramp I-20/59 @ Exit 77 on-ramp McFarland Boulevard @ I-20/59 exit I-20/59 @ Exit 76 on-ramp McFarland Boulevard @ East 37th St McFarland Boulevard @ East 37th St McFarland Boulevard @ East 31th St McFarland Boulevard @ East 31th St McFarland Boulevard @ East Hargrove Rd McFarland Boulevard @ East Hargrove Rd McFarland Boulevard @ University Mall Circle McFarland Boulevard @ University Mall Circle McFarland Boulevard @ Veterans Memorial Parkway E McFarland Boulevard @ Veterans Memorial Parkway Veterans Memorial @ Eastwood Avenue Veterans Memorial @ University Mall Circle Veterans Memorial @ East 13th Avenue Veterans Memorial @ East 13th Avenue Veterans Memorial @ Kicker Rd Veterans Memorial @ Kicker Rd Veterans Memorial @ East 26th Avenue Veterans Memorial @ East 26th Avenue Veterans Memorial @ Loop Rd Veterans Memorial @ University Boulevard (Five Points) Hwy 216 @ Tuscaloosa Memorial Park (cemetery entrance)

Officer Crumby was killed in the line of duty March 28 as, police say, he and a fellow officer responded to a shooting call at 4:45 p.m. and found a woman shot at the location of the crime. The Huntsville Police Department said the officers were shot by someone at the scene. Both officers were taken to a Huntsville hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was captured just before 6:30 p.m. and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall identified the fallen officer as Garrett Crumby, a three-year veteran of HPD and an eight-year veteran of the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Crumby and fellow Officer Albert Morin were responding to an emergency domestic violence call for service when, police say, they were ambushed by an armed suspect. The suspect had already shot and injured a woman who was present on the scene.

Crumby grew up in Tuscaloosa and graduated from Hillcrest High School in 2004. He later landed a job with Tuscaloosa Police Department and served as an officer from 2013 to 2020 before leaving to join the Huntsville Police force.

Crumby’s funeral service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Mayfair Church of Christ in Huntsville. Visitation will take place Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. The burial will be at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park following the service.