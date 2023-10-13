Route changed for Alabama homecoming parade

This year the University of Alabama is changing the route for the annual homecoming parade. The parade, which starts at 7 a.m., will begin on the UA campus and head toward downtown along University Boulevard.

The parade leaves the Coleman Coliseum parking lot, goes north on 2nd Ave., and then takes a left onto University Blvdd. The parade will end at 21st Ave. at Government Plaza.

“I think it is kind of unique,” said Mary Kate Grossman, who is on the homecoming student board. “I know it is not everyone’s ideal situation, but I am really hopeful and excited that the university and Tuscaloosa community are still going to be really engaged. “

The parade route will be shorter this year so as not to interfere with the Walk of Champions at 9:00 am.