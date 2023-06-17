Rounds of severe storms leave thousands without power

electrical grid, power station

Both Black Warrior and Alabama Power crews are working around the clock to restore electricity to thousands of homes and businesses in areas of West, Central, and South Alabama hit this week by multiple rounds of severe storms. Representatives from Black Warrior EMC said it could be several days before electricity is restored to all its customers. Alabama Power is hoping to restore power to many of its customers by Sunday.

A round of storms on Wednesday left more than 8,000 residences and businesses served by Black Warrior EMC without power. After crews restored service to all but a few hundred of those customers, a round of storms Friday morning knocked out power to approximately 5,000 customers. As of Friday, Black Warrior EMC was working to restore power to about 6,000.

“Crews have been working long, hard hours and will continue to do so over the weekend,” Black Warrior EMC Manager Daryl Jones said. “But members should be prepared to be without power possibly for several days.”

Customer service representatives are also working day and night dispatching calls from members. To report an outage, call 855-462-9362 (855-GOBWEMC).

According to the Alabama Rural Electric Association of Cooperatives, electric co-ops from across the state were assisting about a half-dozen co-ops in central and south Alabama restore power to tens of thousands of customers