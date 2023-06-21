Roster movement for Alabama baseball continues

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Roster turnover continues for Alabama baseball.

Crimson Tide shortstop Jim Jarvis posted a group of pictures to his Instagram on Tuesday with the caption “You will be missed #rolltide”, presumably signifying the end of his Alabama career.

Jarvis arrived in at Alabama ahead of the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Over his four seasons, he developed into a consistent leadoff hitter, a reliable shortstop and an amazing leader for his team. Jarvis’ walk-off single to beat Nicholls State in this month’s Tuscaloosa Regional Tournament could serve as the definitive highlight of the Tide’s season. Alabama went on to capture its first regional championship at home since 2006.

Jarvis was selected as a ABCA/Rawling Gold Glove recipient. The top defensive players from each division of collegiate and high school baseball receive the award, according to the organization’s website. Jarvis ranks eighth in program history for career assists (484). His 39 double plays turned ties for fourth in the SEC. He also tied for third in the league for assists in conference play (75).

Another Alabama player, freshman pitcher Alton Davis II announced he will return next season. The Hueytown, Ala., native posted on Instgram Tuesday saying “Let’s Roll. Meet me at the Joe 2024.”

Davis developed into Alabama’s go-to closer as the season progressed. His eight saves tied for second-best in the SEC. Having Davis and fellow pitcher Ben Hess back next season is huge for a roster that loses multiple key pitchers from this year’s historic team. Starting pitchers Grayson Hitt and Garrett McMillan are expected to be drafted in this year’s MLB draft. Sunday starting pitcher Jacob McNairy gaduated. Bullpen pitcher Hunter Furtado also plans to be drafted. Another bullpen pitcher Brock Blatter announced his intention to transfer.

As previously reported, Alabama’s home run leader Colby Shelton entered the transfer portal along with infielder Bryce Eblin. The Crimson Tide loses right-fielder Andrew Pinckney to the draft. First baseman Drew Williamson, second baseman Ed Johnson and left-fielder Tommy Seidl all graduated and have no eligibility remaining. With the announcement of Jarvis’s departure, Alabama has to replace six of the nine players in its end of the year batting lineup.

It will be a busy offseason replenishing the roster for the Crimson Tide’s new head coach Rob Vaughn and his staff; however, retaining interim head coach Jason Jackson should help bridge the gap and keep the recruits already committed to the Tide.