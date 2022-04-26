Ross Chastain wins Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Cooper Huskey

This weekend’s Geico 500 lived up to Talladega Superspeedway’s reputation, delivering a wild and frenzied finish.

For the majority of the 188 lap race, Erik Jones was in the lead, followed by Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain. As the cars exited the final turn of the race, Larson tried to pass Jones on the outside. When Jones moved to block him, both drivers lost their position and created an open path for Chastain to win the sprint to the finish line. It’s Chastain’s first career win at Talladega Superspeedway.

“They just kept moving up, [and] I was committed at the bottom,” said Chastain. “I watched Justin Haley, JJ Haley, win so many Xfinity races that way and (Kyle) Larson moved up and then Erik (Jones) went up to block him and… it just opened up.”

The 29-year-old Chastain now has two wins in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. He and William Byron are the only two drivers with multiple victories in 2022.

Throughout his entire career, Chastain has smashed a watermelon on track after NASCAR win. He says he remembers each race and melon fondly, but admits that the two watermelon smashes to celebrate victories in NASCAR’s Cup Series have been the best of his racing career.

“These watermelons on the front stretch have never tasted sweeter,” said Chastain. “Rocks, grime, rubber, doesn’t matter. A little bit of oil, it’s good for the soul.”

Next week, the NASCAR Cup Series race moves to Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway for the DuraMAX Drydene 400.