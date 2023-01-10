Romanian court upholds arrest of influencer Andrew Tate

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) – A Romanian official says a court in the capital Bucharest has upheld the 30-day arrest of divisive social media personality and self-described misogynist Andrew Tate on charges of organized crime, human trafficking and rape.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organized crime agency DIICOT, said the court late Tuesday rejected an appeal by Tate against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 4.5 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained on Dec. 29 for 24 hours along with his brother Tristan, who was charged in the same case.

Two Romanian women also were taken into custody.

