Roll Tide vs. War Eagle Book Drive

By WVUA23 News Student Reporter Gracie Fusco

TUSCALOOSA – The District Attorney’s offices in Tuscaloosa and Auburn have partnered once again for the second annual Iron Bowl Virtual Book Drive.

This friendly competition is part of the Reach Out and Read Alabama program, which sheds light on the importance of literacy and vocabulary and prescribes books to families with children 6 months old to 5 years old.

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere had the idea to start this competition last year.

“Literacy absolutely has a direct impact on the quality of life. And so I thought what’s a great way for us to bring some attention to reach out and read? And so I reached out to Hays Webb and asked if he wanted to have a little friendly competition, and so that’s kind of how it got started,” said Ventiere.

The money raised will be used to buy books which will then be distributed to local pediatricians’ offices.

“This is a fun and good way to be able to do it here during the Iron Bowl month,” said Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb. “We beat Auburn last year and hopefully we will prevail again this year.”

The book drive is going on now through Nov. 26.

If you want to get involved, you can head over to roralabama.org, click the banner, choose Roll Tide or War Eagle, and make your donation.

