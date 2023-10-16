Roll Tide … rolls? Texas Roadhouse hosting roll-eating contest for a good cause

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

Wanna help support a local charity and stuff your face with warm, yeasty goodness at the same time? You’ll wanna be at Texas Roadhouse Tuesday evening, as the restaurant is hosting a roll-eating competition benefiting local nonprofits Arts ‘n’ Autism and the DCH Breast Cancer Fund.

The event, happening Oct. 17 at 6 p.m., costs $10 to enter. That entry fee will be split between the two nonprofits.

Everyone is welcome to participate, and those who don’t are welcome to come out support the contestants.

The event was created by Nikki Beard, who is no stranger to putting together charitable events like the Tuscaloosa Autism Walk Back and the Kindness Bash.

She said she’s inspired by her youngest son, who has autism and is essentially nonverbal. Events like these help others see that her son is a child like any other.

“I feel like the more I try to normalize his life and characteristics, the more educated people become about what autism is and how they are capable of doing anything,” Beard said.

She said she’s hoping the contest will be a success and that it will become an annual event.

For more information, visit her Facebook page.