Rocket launch scrubbed after engine problems

NASA, artemis 1

The launch of NASA’s newest moon rocket has been delayed due to several last minute engine related issues.

The 322-foot rocket was set to lift off the morning of Monday, Aug. 29 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida with three test dummies aboard on its first flight to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon.

Unfortunately, the mission was scrubbed after an issue getting one of the four RS-25 engines to work properly, and hydrogen leaks.

Former Florida Senator and current NASA administrator Bill Nelson, who is one of only a few civilians to travel in space, said scrubs are a part of the program.

“On the space flight that I participated in, we scrubbed four times on the pad,” Nelson said.

Artemis 1 is a test flight to launch NASA’s space launch system rocket.

“This is what you do in a test flight. You stress it to see what is going to work and what does not work,” said Nelson. “We are going back to the moon in preparation to go to Mars. That is the difference. Fifty years ago we went to the moon for a day; a few hours, three days max. Now we are going back to the moon to stay, to live, to learn, to build.”

The mission will be the first flight in NASA’s Artemis project, and the first time to put astronauts on the moon in 50 years since the Apollo program ended.

NASA plans to try again Friday, Sept. 2, but the mission could ultimately be delayed until mid-September.