Roadside services affected by rising gas prices, too

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jayda Russell

As gas prices continue to rise above $5 across the country because of the war in Ukraine, businesses that serve motorists are having to work around the sudden rise in prices.

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama explained dispatchers tasked with refilling customers stranded without gas feel those high prices, too.

“It costs us more to do that, and we’re doing about the same amount of it,” he said.

“But, when the price of fuel pretty much doubles in a short period of time, then, of course, our costs for that has doubled as well.”

While AAA plans to continue roadside services, customers make experience a delay in some response times.

The same experts predict gas prices may hit $6 per gallon by the end of the summer.