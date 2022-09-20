McWright’s Ferry Road expansion inches closer to start
The long-awaited McWright’s Ferry Road expansion from New Watermelon Road to Rice Mine Road is starting soon in Tuscaloosa.
Once completed, project amenities include a roadway and pedestrian bridge spanning North River, drainage, utility relocations and intersection modifications.
Construction costs are estimated at between $40 million and $50 million and will be finalized after bidding is complete.
Once bidding is complete, construction should begin around February and be completed in about two years.