McWright’s Ferry Road expansion inches closer to start

The long-awaited McWright’s Ferry Road expansion from New Watermelon Road to Rice Mine Road is starting soon in Tuscaloosa.

Once completed, project amenities include a roadway and pedestrian bridge spanning North River, drainage, utility relocations and intersection modifications.

Construction costs are estimated at between $40 million and $50 million and will be finalized after bidding is complete.

Once bidding is complete, construction should begin around February and be completed in about two years.