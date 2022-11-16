River Pitch competition returns for the sixth year

The University of Alabama Culverhouse College of Business hosted the sixth River Pitch Competition at Tuscaloosa River Market. As part of Global Entrepreneurship Week each year, UA students, faculty, staff, and members of the West Alabama community compete and network with business experts to help move their ideas forward.

Dr. Theresa M. Welbourne, Executive Director of the Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute, explained this is the biggest competition they have had thus far.

“Basically, this is a pitch competition. So we have over 60 people and it’s a combination of community members, some of our faculty, and a lot of students who are coming here to do a three- minute pitch describing their new business idea,” said Welbourne.

Each contestant pitched their ideas, and ten winning teams received $1,000 to help further fund their endeavors.

West Alabama Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Page said most importantly, the contestants will gain connections and networking opportunities.

“This is an opportunity for them to get those ideas out there in front of judges. Hopefully get some seed funding and we hope those great ideas turn into great businesses that stay and prosper right here in this community,” said Page.

Faculty members and the judges said they come back every year to support not only the students but the community members of West Alabama.

