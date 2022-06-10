Rising gas prices worry drivers

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jayda Russell

Gas prices continue to rise across the country as summer travel begins and the war in Ukraine continues.

Experts say prices may rise as high as $6 per gallon by the time the summer ends.

As she filled up her car, Angie Washburn said the increased expense is hitting her budget hard, and she worries about what will happen when prices rise higher.

“Our gas prices had gone up, but wages have not gone up,” she said.

“There’s a lot of people that are struggling because of the gas prices that are just outrageous.”

The same experts said relief may not come until the war in Ukraine ends.