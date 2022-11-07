Rise Center hosts annual charity sale

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Daniel Tomas

TUSCALOOSA -Shoppers got a head start on holiday shopping and helped a good cause during the Buy for Rise charity sale Friday and Saturday.

The University of Alabama’s Rise Center hosted its Buy for Rise event and teamed up with local retailers that donated clothes and merchandise to help raise money for families with special needs children. The Rise Center has been an active part of the community for more than 40 years, offering classes for children from ages 1 to 5.

The goal of the Rise Center is to help keep its program available at no cost for families in need. All items for sale on Friday were marked down 75% and Saturday was marked down 90%.

Rise Center Director Andi Gillen said this event is all about supporting the children Rise supports.

“We say it’s for the children, it’s for the families. The challenges they go through every day and people are like I want to help somehow, how do I help these people by coming to Rise?” said Gillen.

Gillen said all funds will go to use immediately.

The Rise Center is always looking for more people to help and donate.