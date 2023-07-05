Retailers, beware: Resumption of student loan payments could lead some buyers to pull back

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The reprieve is over. Just as the American economy is struggling with high inflation and interest rates, the coming resumption of student loan payments poses yet another potential challenge.

The restart of those payments will force many people to start paying hundreds of dollars in loans each month – money they had been spending elsewhere for the past three years.

Their pullback in spending on goods and services won’t likely make a serious dent in the $26 trillion U.S. economy, the world’s largest.

Any pain instead will likely be concentrated in a few industries, notably e-commerce companies, bars and restaurants and some major retailers.

