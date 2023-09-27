Results from District 16 Special Election

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter Jaylen Baron

The polls have closed in the special election primary to replace a vacant seat at the Alabama House of Representatives. Fayette’s Brad Cox (32.96%) and Northport’s Bryan Brinyark (32.56%) will head to a runoff in October. Neither candidate received 50% of votes – which automatically resulted in the runoff between the two Republicans.

Six Republicans qualified to compete in the primary special election. Only one Democrat, John Underwood, a longstanding Fayette County Commissioner, was eligible for the primary.

Brad Cox clenched the majority of votes coming from Fayette County with 1,017 and a 16.68% voter turnout.

Republican Kyle South left earlier this year to take the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce position, leaving a vacancy in District 16.

Parts of Fayette County, North Tuscaloosa County, and West Jefferson County are included in District 16.