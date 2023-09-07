Restaurant owners prepare for huge game day crowds

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Jake Smith

This season’s Texas game is one of the most anticipated of the year. And restaurant owners are now preparing for the crowds that will flock to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

The manager of Mugshots in downtown Tuscaloosa said the line of customers on game day is usually out the door, and they expect this crowd will far exceed a normal weekend.

So they’re prepping for this game day by adding additional staff.

“We try to get everybody in high spirits, everybody can wear their Bama gear. It’s really just full house, all hands on deck. That’s the most you can do to prepare for something like this,” said Mugshots general manager Haley Culpepper.

The restaurant is also opening early to accommodate long lines.