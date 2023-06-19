Residents in Ralph and Fosters are asked to conserve water after storms

People living in the Ralph and Fosters areas are being asked to conserve water. The Fosters-Ralph Water Authority sent a message out Sunday asking customers to conserve water until power can be restored to the pumping stations. Water officials tell us if the tanks run empty then everyone will be without water. We’re told people could be without power for several days due to the storm that came through Friday. People are also being asked to stay off the roads if they can. A high percentage of trees have fallen, making the area hard to drive through. WVUA 23 Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott said it may look like tornado damage but it was actually straight line winds that devastated the area.