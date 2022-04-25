Researchers flummoxed over children’s hepatitis cases

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Ryan Gillin

Several state and national research centers are searching for answers after nine children in Alabama came down with a severe liver illness linked to hepatitis.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the University of Alabama at Birmingham after the health department was notified in November about the nine adenovirus cases linked to hepatitis in children around the state. While none of the patients died, two required liver transplants.

These cases are not related to COVID-19, researchers said.

Several European countries in Europe are also seeing a rise in these cases.

According to the CDC, the cases were found in children ages 1 to 6, and all were previously healthy. The first U.S. cases were identified in October. Adenovirus is a common virus that can cause a range of cold- and flu-like illnesses and is spread in the same ways.

“The more common (symptoms) are generally gastrointestinal like diarrhea, some vomiting,” said UAB Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition Assistant Professor Dr. Henry Shiau. “You can also have respiratory components with mild cough and congestion, and certainly there are cases where it can affect your eyes.”

ADPH Area Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said while these findings are concerning, these cases are few and far between.

“My message to parents as a pediatrician is at this time this is a very rare finding that we are seeing,” Landers said. “We do want parents to be aware of the health status of their children. Should your child become ill and if you have concerns about your child’s illness, call your pediatrician.”

Normal safety precautions include washing hands and avoiding contact with sick people, Landers said, but parents should remain vigilant if their children develop cold- or flu-like symptoms.

Researchers don’t yet know if these cases are related.

The CDC is asking physicians to consider adenovirus testing for pediatric patients with hepatitis, and are recommending those cases be reported to the CDC.