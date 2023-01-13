Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South

By KIM CHANDLER and JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

SELMA, Ala. (AP) – Rescuers are racing to find survivors in the aftermath of a deadly storm system that barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama.

The system killed at least nine people and inflicted heavy damage on Selma, a flashpoint of the civil rights movement.

A better picture of the damage was expected to emerge later in the day as authorities surveyed the scarred landscape.

At least 35 possible tornado touchdowns were reported across several states.

The National Weather Service was working to confirm the twisters.

It said suspected tornado damage was reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and five in Georgia.

