Republican Senate Primary makes history for most expensive campaigns

primary election

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

The 2022 Alabama Republican Senate Primary is the most expensive political race in state history.

According to opensecrets.org, the top three GOP candidates have raised more than $16 million for their campaigns.

Michael Durant leads the pack with more than $7 million raised, while Katie Britt is close behind with over $6.5 million raised.

Coming in third is Mo Brooks, who’s raised more than $2.5 million so far.

The rest of the GOP candidates have raised less than $10,000.