Republican bills push cash bail, subvert Democratic changes

The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republican lawmakers across the country are pushing to increase the use of cash bail and pretrial detention.

Their efforts are a counter to Democratic measures that have sought to eliminate cash bail and ensure most defendants are released before trial in states such as Illinois and New York.

GOP lawmakers in at least 14 states have introduced 20 bills to bolster cash bail since legislative sessions began anew in 2023.

Criminal justice advocates say the measures would do little more than increase disparity in the justice system and favor wealthy defendants.

Republicans argue they will protect the public from people accused of violent crimes.

3/20/2023 7:44:13 AM (GMT -5:00)