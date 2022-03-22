Reported case of vandalism in local cemetery

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Evergreen Cemetery near the University of Alabama campus was recently victim to a case of vandalism.

Last week, a resident who lives nearby said he reported the damage, saying it’s been increasing in frequency. Several tombstones were knocked over alongside damage near the entrance.

A Civil War major and his entire family’s graves were also disturbed, the resident said.

The city of Tuscaloosa, which owns the cemetery, has been notified and maintenance and cleanup requests are under review.