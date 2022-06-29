Report: Renewable energy jobs a major growing market

If you’re looking for a career change, consider renewable energy. More people than ever are getting jobs in the growing field, from electric car makers to solar, wind and nuclear power.

The U.S. Department of Energy released a report Tuesday noting that renewable energy jobs outpaced economy-wide growth last year, while jobs in fossil fuel-related industries slowed down. Fossil fuel production, on the other hand, went up.

This year, oil and gas-related jobs will likely increase as supply increases, and as President Joe Biden pushes for more domestic fossil fuel production.

According to the report, in Alabama:

There were 143,098 energy workers statewide in 2021. Of those: 10,405 are in electric power generation 8,588 are in fuels 24,819 are in transmission, distribution and storage 28,374 are in energy efficiency 70,912 are in motor vehicles

From 2020 to 2021, energy jobs in the state increased by 9,382 jobs, or 7%.

You can check out the full report right here.