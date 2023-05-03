Report: Racist text helped spur Fox to oust Tucker Carlson

tucker carlson

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – A published report says a racist text message from Tucker Carlson helped drive the commentator’s ouster from Fox News.

The New York Times says that in a text uncovered as part of a recent defamation lawsuit, the former Fox host lamented how supporters of former President Donald Trump ganged up to beat a protester.

“It’s not how white men fight,” Carlson wrote. The message was found during a lawsuit brought against Fox by Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s repeated airing of false claims that the company’s voting machines rigged the 2020 election against Trump.

Fox parted ways with Carlson after it settled the lawsuit for nearly $800 million.

5/3/2023 11:35:05 AM (GMT -5:00)