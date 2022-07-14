Report: More Alabamians are obtaining degrees, specialized skills

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey shared Thursday that her plan for keeping or bringing in more highly educated residents to the state is on track.

Ivey’s Success Plus plan’s goal is adding 500,000 people with a postsecondary education or skilled labor credentials to the state’s workforce by 2025. Since launching the plan in 2018, Alabama has added 214,922 residents that meet that criteria, according to the Center for Regional Economic Competitiveness.

Since 2018, Alabama has added 137,848 residents who meet the criteria between 16 and 24, and 38,240 between 25 and 64.

Broken down by credential, from 2018 to 2021, 145,194 first degrees were attained from public and private postsecondary schools; 33,059 first certificates were attained from public and private postsecondary schools; 1,430 people attained licenses as their first credential; 34,552 attained a certification; and 668 people completed an apprenticeship.

“Here in Alabama, we are laser-focused on bringing good-paying jobs to the state, and we want to ensure we are providing opportunities for Alabamians to be the most equipped for those jobs,” Ivey said in a statement. “I am proud of our progress and predict we are well on our way to surpassing the goal of adding 500,000 additional credentialed individuals to our workforce by 2025.”

AlabamaWorks and the Alabama Workforce Council have a hand in the project.

“I am extremely proud of the work the Alabama Workforce Council has done in advancing Governor Ivey’s Success Plus initiative and helping Alabamians earn post-secondary credentials that will set them up for success,” said Alabama Workforce Council Chair Tim McCartney in a statement. “It is evident we have more work to do to carry this goal to completion, but we are on the right path and have the right leadership with Governor Ivey at the helm.”