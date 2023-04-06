Report details ‘staggering’ church sex abuse in Maryland

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) – More than 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually abused more than 600 children over the past 80 years.

That’s according to a state report released Wednesday that accused church officials of decades of cover-ups.

The disclosure marks a significant development in an ongoing legal battle over their release and adds to a growing pile of evidence from parishes across the country as numerous similar revelations have rocked the Catholic Church in recent years.

Former Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh launched the probe in 2019 and announced its completion last November.

