Report: Decatur mayor offers Airbnb despite city rental ban

The Associated Press

DECATUR, Ala. – An Alabama mayor says he will have to “man up” and deal with the blowback after a newspaper reported he was operating an Airbnb at his home despite a city ordinance that prohibits short-term rentals.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling tells the Decatur Daily he might need to stop offering a small guesthouse for rent following its reporting.

A Decatur ordinance prohibits Airbnbs and other short-term rentals except in certain parts of the city.

The newspaper reports that Bowling has been offering a small house on his property for rent for as little as $70 a night.

A council member says Bowling’s actions are “dumb.”

11/16/2022 2:07:24 PM (GMT -6:00)