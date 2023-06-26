Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly enters the transfer portal

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama basketball fans received shocking news Sunday night: that guard Jahvon Quinerly plans to enter the transfer portal.

Quinerly transferred to Alabama from Villanova after the 2019 season but had to sit out a full season after the NCAA ruled him ineligible. He was a key piece on both of the Alabama teams that won the regular season SEC title, the SEC Tournament Championship, and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament (2021, 2023). Alabama reached the NCAA Tournament all three of Quinerly’s seasons.

Many expected Quinerly to go to the NBA following the 2022 season, until he injured his knee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The New Jersey native elected to return to Tuscaloosa for another season. He made his season debut two games into the season, but it took awhile for him to get back into his groove. Quinerly struggled with turnovers and came off the bench for the majority of the season before making his biggest impact in the postseason.

His veteran leadership was a huge asset in last season’s success. Alabama head coach Nate Oats raved about his point guard’s leadership on and off the court.

Quinerly earned SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year honors and made the SEC All-Tournament Team last season. He averaged a team high 15 points in the NCAA Tournament. During the month of march, he averaged 14.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Alabama does have some depth should Quinerly not withdraw his name from the portal. Rising sophomore Rylan Griffin and rising senior Mark Sears headline the point guards returning for next season.