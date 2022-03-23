Repeat violent offender sentenced to 30 years in Tuscaloosa County

A Tuscaloosa County man convicted of repeat violent offenses was sentenced to as long as 30 years in prison Tuesday.

Circuit Judge Allen May sentenced Wydrekus Long to 30 years in prison for assault and discharging into an occupied dwelling.

The lengthy sentence is because Long is no stranger to Tuscaloosa County courtrooms and jail, said Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb.

“This defendant had multiple prior shooting charges in which the victims and witnesses refused to come to court,” Webb said. “It obviously creates a real issue and a safety concern for the people in our community.”

The most recent shooting Long was found to be involved in was in November 2017, in which police said Long shot a 45-year-old man after an argument. At the time, Long was charged with attempted murder.

Before the judge handed down his sentence, Long addressed the court, saying he’s been a productive citizen since his first stint in jail, and has even gotten his GED.

“He’s a great person,” said Long’s brother Robert Ward. “It just takes time to get to know him. I feel like he deserves to be out.”

Ward and Long’s grandmother, who were at the sentencing, said they’re shocked that he’s being put in prison for decades on an assault charge.

“I feel like it should be lesser,” Ward said. “I just want my brother home.”

Long will be eligible for parole in 10 years.

READ MORE: